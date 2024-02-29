Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

