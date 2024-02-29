Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Director James Donald Hoffman Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Donald Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $321.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

