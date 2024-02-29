Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.