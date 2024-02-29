Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.66.

RVLV opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

