Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,221 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SEA were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

SEA stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

