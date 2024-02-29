Rhumbline Advisers Sells 65,903 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Plug Power worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 671.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,586,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 3.4 %

Plug Power stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.