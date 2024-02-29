Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 482,667 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.