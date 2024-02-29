Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 482,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

On Monday, January 8th, Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

