Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 41,666 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,209,180.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

