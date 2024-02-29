Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 41,666 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,209,180.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $4,778,992.92.
Roblox Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
