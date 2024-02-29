Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

