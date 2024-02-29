Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,866. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.