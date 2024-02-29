RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RPC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RPC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RPC by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 490,538 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Down 0.4 %

RPC stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.