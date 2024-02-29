Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.