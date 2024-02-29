Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.63.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 281,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.