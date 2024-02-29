Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.09.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $299.98 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $303.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

