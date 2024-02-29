Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.22% of Sealed Air worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

