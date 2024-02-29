Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.82.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.