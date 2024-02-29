Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

