Shift4 Payments’ (FOUR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FOUR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.