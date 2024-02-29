Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW) Rises By 137.6%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the January 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AERWINS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AERWINS Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWINW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 338,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWINW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AERWINS Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures drones and other technology in the air infrastructure and air mobility space. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan.

