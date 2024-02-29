Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Grows By 81.8%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

