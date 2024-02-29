Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 39.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Stories

