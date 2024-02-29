Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Expands By 1,550.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Down 6.0 %

WUXAY stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.