Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Expands By 1,550.0%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Down 6.0 %
WUXAY stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $13.02.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.