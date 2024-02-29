Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Expands By 122.9%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
About Yangzijiang Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.