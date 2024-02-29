Short Interest in Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Expands By 122.9%

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

Shares of Yangzijiang Financial stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

About Yangzijiang Financial

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

