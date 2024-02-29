Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rises By 147.8%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the January 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

