Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $203.92

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $202.37, with a volume of 14306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.79.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after buying an additional 81,711 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

