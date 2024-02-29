Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.99

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 7740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after purchasing an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 600,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 392,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

