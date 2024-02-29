Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sleep Number by 30.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $358.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

