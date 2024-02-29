SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,744 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SolarWinds worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 118.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

