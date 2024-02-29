Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Solid Power Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.