Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Solid Power Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Solid Power stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $813,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

