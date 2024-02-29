Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Southern California Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BCAL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

