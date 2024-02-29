SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.68

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 76076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 513,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 381,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 100,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

