Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Purchases 59,374 Shares of Stock

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 59,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 443,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,248,729. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 299,931 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

