Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Position Decreased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SAVE opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $710.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

