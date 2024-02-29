SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,429. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $184.25 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.52 and a one year high of $218.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day moving average is $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

