STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of STAA opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,463,784.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

