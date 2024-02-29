Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.28.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

See Also

