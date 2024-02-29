Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

