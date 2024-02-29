Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.58% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

