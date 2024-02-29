Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.65 Million Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

