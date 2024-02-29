Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,385 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

