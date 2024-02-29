Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Toro worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

