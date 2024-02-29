Stifel Financial Corp Sells 36,514 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Amcor worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

