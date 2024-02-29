Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

