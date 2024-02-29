Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
TSE:SLF opened at C$73.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.75. The stock has a market cap of C$42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$74.80.
Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
