Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00.

Shelley Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$45.96 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.58.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

