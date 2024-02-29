Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Purchases 152,450 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

View Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.