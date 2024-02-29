Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.62

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 212579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Suzano Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Suzano by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 495,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Suzano by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 358,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Suzano by 1,461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,188 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Suzano by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

