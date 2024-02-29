Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.62

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 212579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.
Suzano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Suzano Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.
Institutional Trading of Suzano
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
