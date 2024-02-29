Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $79,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $243,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.