Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider D. Scott Pryor Sells 10,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE TRGP opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.
Institutional Trading of Targa Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Targa Resources
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.