Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider D. Scott Pryor Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.