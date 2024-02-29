Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider D. Scott Pryor Sells 10,000 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

