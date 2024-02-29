Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

